CARTLIDGE
Patricia
On 20th December 2019, peacefully in
Stoke University Hospital after a short illness, Pat, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Michael Cartlidge,
a much loved mum of David and Antony, dear mother-in-law of Sue and Lucy and a loving nana of Eleisha, Jenna and Robbie.
The service will take place at
St. John the Baptist Church, Adel at 2pm
on Thursday 23rd January 2020.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Johns Church for which a donation box will be provided at the service.
Enquiries J E Spence Funeral Directors,
Tel. 01132 682842.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 9, 2020