PAYLOR
Patricia Elizabeth
(nee Taylor)
Late of Swinton and Old Malton.
Passed away with her family by her side
on January 3rd 2020, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter and a much loved mum, mum-in-law, nan and great nan.
A Private Cremation will take place followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at
St Mary's Priory Church, Old Malton,
on Tuesday 21st January at 2:30pm.
No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, may be given for
St Catherine's Hospice and Church Funds,
a plate will be provided at the Service.
All enquiries to Adam Collier
Funeral Services Tel 01751 477766
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 18, 2020