CONSIDINE Paul David Benjamin Passed away peacefully in the care of
The Bexley Wing at St James's University Hospital, on 6th October 2020,
aged 55 years.
Beloved husband of Alison,
and much loved father of Jack, Tom, and Millie. Devoted son to Judy and Brian and brother to Dawn and Tim and families.
Always in our hearts.
Due to restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at Adel Parish Church on Thursday 22nd October, followed by cremation.
Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, may be made to Cancer Research UK.
Enquires to J E Spence Funeral Directors
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 10, 2020