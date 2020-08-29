Home

Meyrick Paul Hayden (13/06/34)

A loving and dearly loved Husband, Father, Brother, Step-Father, "Gramps" and friend.

Died 24th August 2020, at Vida Hall, Harrogate, his home for the past 22 months, where his declining health has been managed with great dignity and humour.

Due to current restrictions,
a private family funeral will be held.

Anyone wishing to pay their own tribute to Paul, please make a donation in his memory to Alzheimer's Research, 3 Riverside Granta Park, Cambridge. CB21 6AD.
Please quote reference number 1249762
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 29, 2020
