|
|
|
SUMMERS
Reverend
Paul Anthony
On February 21st, peacefully,
aged 66 years, of Addingham,
following a long illness.
A much loved husband, father and Priest.
Funeral service and interment will take place at St Peter's Parish Church,
Addingham, on Saturday
March 7th at 12 noon.
No flowers please,
donations if desired to
Manorlands Sue Ryder &
St Peter's Church, for which a plate
will be available at the service.
Any enquiries, C/O
John Whitham Funeral Services, Ilkley.
Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 29, 2020