Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Whitham Funeral Service
34 Leeds Road
Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 8DS
01943 831375
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Summers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Summers

Notice Condolences

Paul Summers Notice
SUMMERS
Reverend
Paul Anthony
On February 21st, peacefully,
aged 66 years, of Addingham,
following a long illness.
A much loved husband, father and Priest.
Funeral service and interment will take place at St Peter's Parish Church,
Addingham, on Saturday
March 7th at 12 noon.
No flowers please,
donations if desired to
Manorlands Sue Ryder &
St Peter's Church, for which a plate
will be available at the service.
Any enquiries, C/O
John Whitham Funeral Services, Ilkley.
Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -