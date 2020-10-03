|
WETHERELL Paul Russell Lucas Beloved husband to Margaret
and inspirational father to
Dawn, Gail, Julia and Mark and adored grandfather, passed away quietly at home
on the 1st October 2020.
Retired MD of Wetherells, of Selby,
Wetherells Plastics and Old Mill Brewery
will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances the
funeral service and cremation will take
place privately at York Crematorium.
Enquiries please to
A Grundy Funeral Directors, Selby
Tel: 01757 213500
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 3, 2020