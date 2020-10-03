Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Wetherell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Wetherell

Notice Condolences

Paul Wetherell Notice
WETHERELL Paul Russell Lucas Beloved husband to Margaret
and inspirational father to
Dawn, Gail, Julia and Mark and adored grandfather, passed away quietly at home
on the 1st October 2020.

Retired MD of Wetherells, of Selby,
Wetherells Plastics and Old Mill Brewery
will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.

Due to the current circumstances the
funeral service and cremation will take
place privately at York Crematorium.

Enquiries please to
A Grundy Funeral Directors, Selby
Tel: 01757 213500
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -