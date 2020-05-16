|
TYRRELL
(née Cliff)
Pauline Maria
Born in Leeds in 1930, moving following marriage to Golcar, Huddersfield in 1951.
Widow of Patrick Tyrrell (deceased)
and Roy Slaney (deceased) of Baldock, Herts, where she lived since 2004.
Much loved mum of Paul, Marie (deceased), Karen, Brian and Clare, adored grandma
to 14 and great grandma to 4.
Passed away peacefully in her sleep
at home on 19 April 2020 after 90 years
of a life well lived.
Cremated in Baldock on 11 May 2020.
Celebration of life to follow once
we can all be together again.
All enquiries to the family.
