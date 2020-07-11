|
|
|
WOOD Pauline Elizabeth of Bedale, formerly of Brighouse
and Boroughbridge.
Died peacefully at home on
Thursday 30th June aged 77, following
an eight year battle with Cancer which
she bravely fought without complaint.
The dearly beloved wife of Philip for
38 years and sister to her only sibling
the late Mark Kettlewell.
Owing to the current situation,
a private burial will take place at
St. Gregory's Church, Bedale at
2.30pm on Friday 17th July 2020.
Philip would wish to sincerely thank
the nurses of Bedale District Nurses
for the care and compassion they
have unstintingly provided for Pauline
on a daily basis for the past year.
A friend to many who will be greatly missed
for her lively and cheery personality.
A memorial service will be held at
St.Gregory's Church at a later date
to enable all those who wish to join
me in celebration of her life.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 11, 2020