|
|
|
CROWTHER
Peter
Died suddenly at home on 21st January,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved Dad of Sally and Lucy
and wonderful Grandpa to Lily and Rosie.
He will be very sadly missed by his family and many true and loyal friends.
A funeral service will be held at
St. Oswald's Church, Guiseley on
Tuesday 11th February at 11am,
followed by a family cremation.
Peter's family invite you to join them at Bradford and Bingley Rugby Club
(BD16 1LT) after the service.
Family flowers only but donations to the British Heart Foundation in Peter's memory would be gratefully received.
Enquiries to Full Circle Funerals
01943 262626
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 1, 2020