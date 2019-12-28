|
|
|
DAWSON
Peter Geoffrey
December 20th 2019,
peacefully at The Royal British Legion
Lister House, Ripon, aged 100 years,
Peter Geoffrey Dawson
(formerly of Darley and Weeton).
Beloved husband of Joyce and
much loved father of Heather, Anne,
Jill, Robert and Fiona.
He will be missed by all his family
including 11 grandchildren and
13 great-grandchildren.
Cremation Private.
A celebration of his life will
take place at Lister House on
Wednesday January 8th at 12.30pm.
All friends welcome, no flowers please, donations to Ripon Walled Garden.
https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/charities/RiponCommunityLinkCompanyLimited
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 28, 2019