GASKIN

Peter Neville

Died on 16 May in York Hospital,

formerly of Sheffield.

Husband of Joy for 64 years.

Dear Father of Jacqueline and Fiona,

father in law of Ian, a very proud and very much loved Grandpa of Holly, Max and Joe.

Formerly science teacher and later senior deputy head of Cottingham High School 1962 - 1984.

The family would like to thank Ward 23 at York Hospital, the neighbourhood nurses, staff at the local health center, NCCN carers and all who have been involved in Peter's care over recent years.

For funeral enquiries please contact

Layton & Sons 01430 872468.



