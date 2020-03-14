|
|
|
HURRELL
Peter Michael
Of Churchside, Rectory Close,
Nafferton, East Yorkshire.
Passed away on 5th March 2020,
aged 94 years.
Beloved husband to Eileen, a dearly
loved father of Carol and Gillian.
A loving grandfather and
great grandfather.
A good friend to many.
He will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held at All Saints Church Nafferton, East Yorkshire;
on Monday 23rd March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations
to Macmillan Cancer Support, if desired;
can be made through
Henry Naylor Funeral Directors,
1 New Road, Driffield, East Yorkshire,
YO25 5DL. Telephone 01377 252222.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020