LOUNT Peter Gerald
Sadly passed away aged 90 years,
on 4th April 2020, beloved husband of the late Joyce and loving father of 5 children.
Peter was a well respected member
of the farming community, many of whom
will have happy memories of him driving
his 7o year old Grey Fergie on
local tractor runs.
He was a remarkable gentlemen
who was forward thinking and the driving force in the farming business which he started in 1946 with his father Harry.
He was still actively involved on a
daily basis and he will be sadly missed.
We are privileged to be able to call him dad.
The family will be holding a memorial service and wake at a later date.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 18, 2020