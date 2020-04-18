Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Lount
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Lount

Notice Condolences

Peter Lount Notice
LOUNT Peter Gerald
Sadly passed away aged 90 years,
on 4th April 2020, beloved husband of the late Joyce and loving father of 5 children.

Peter was a well respected member
of the farming community, many of whom
will have happy memories of him driving
his 7o year old Grey Fergie on
local tractor runs.
He was a remarkable gentlemen
who was forward thinking and the driving force in the farming business which he started in 1946 with his father Harry.
He was still actively involved on a
daily basis and he will be sadly missed.

We are privileged to be able to call him dad.

The family will be holding a memorial service and wake at a later date.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -