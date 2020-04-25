|
MATTOCK
Peter Richard
On April 16th, passed away peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after a
short illness, Peter aged 65 years.
Of Kirklees Hall, formerly of East Bierley and Keighley, he was a much loved brother to David and a great friend to many.
He was a founding director of Automint Ltd.
Due to the current Situation there will be a private cremation which will be followed in due course by a party for family and friends to celebrate his life.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 25, 2020