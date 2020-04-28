|
|
|
Neale
Peter Battye
Born in Brighouse on 7th April 1933,
passed away peacefully at home
with family on Tuesday 21st April.
Husband to Patricia for 58 years and
father to Belinda, Robert and Elizabeth, grandfather to Katie, James, Philip, Alicia and Sophie and great grandfather to Henry.
A good sportsman, keen and able golfer and past captain of Wortley golf club.
A kind and popular gentleman who
enjoyed his family and friends.
Peter will be sadly missed
but remembered well.
There will be a cremation but no flowers please - any donations should be made to Marie Curie.
There will be memorial event later this year.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 28, 2020