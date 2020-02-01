Home

Peter Simpson

SIMPSON
Peter George
On January 29th,
peacefully at home, aged 81 years,
of School House Farm, Wensley.
A loving, kind and caring family man. Devoted husband of Beryl, greatly loved father of Mark and Gary, a dear father in law to Helen and Sarah and a treasured Grandad to Ben, Annabel, Lizzie and the late Jack.
A private family cremation service will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for Peter's Life at Holy Trinity Church, Wensley on Monday 10th February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired will go to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance (plate in Church).
Will friends please meet at the Church.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 1, 2020
