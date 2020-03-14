|
|
|
SPRAGG
Peter
On March 11th, peacefully at home
in Addingham, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband of Helen, dear brother
of Rodney and Trevor and a loving uncle.
Private Cremation will be followed by a
Service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance,
at St Peter's Parish Church, Addingham,
on Thursday March 26th at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if
desired to HODU, Airedale Hospital, for
which a plate will be available at the service.
Any enquiries please, C/O John Whitham Funeral Services, Ilkley. Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020