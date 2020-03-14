Home

John Whitham Funeral Service
34 Leeds Road
Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 8DS
01943 831375
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
12:30
St Peter's Parish Church
Addingham
Peter Spragg Notice
SPRAGG
Peter
On March 11th, peacefully at home
in Addingham, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband of Helen, dear brother
of Rodney and Trevor and a loving uncle.
Private Cremation will be followed by a
Service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance,
at St Peter's Parish Church, Addingham,
on Thursday March 26th at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if
desired to HODU, Airedale Hospital, for
which a plate will be available at the service.
Any enquiries please, C/O John Whitham Funeral Services, Ilkley. Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020
