|
|
|
WOOD Peter Of Harrogate
died peacefully on Friday
18th September 2020, aged 89 years.
Much loved husband of Pat (for 64 years), much loved dad of Kathryn and Mark, father-in-law to Chris and Ginny and
proud grandfather to Robert.
Retired Master Organ Builder formerly of Leeds. Peter will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
Private family funeral due to
current restrictions.
Family flowers only, donations will be to
the British Heart Foundation,
in memory of Peter.
Enquiries to W Bowers
Tel 01423770258
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 26, 2020