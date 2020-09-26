|
Crowe Philip Norman Diana, Stephen and Margaret are the sad to announce the death of their brother Philip in York Hospital on September 13th, 2020 shortly before his 87th birthday.
He was the son of Francis and Stella
(nee Wilde) Crowe of Leeds.
Philip trained as architect in Leeds and worked in Nottinghamshire and abroad in Riyadh Airport. An accomplished artist and draughtsman, he eventually decided to work full-time as an architectural illustrator. While president of The Society of Architectural Illustrators, he authored
the respected reference work
"Architectural Rendering" (1991).
As a resident of York, he was well known for his voice in planning issues, notably as chair of the advocacy group "York Tomorrow".
More recently he chaired
"Treemendous York" where he and his colleagues facilitated the planting of trees in York and the surrounding area.
Philip will be greatly missed by his family, friends and colleagues.
A private family farewell will be held.
Donations in memory may be sent to
MIND,
11 Clarence Road, Horsforth, LS18 4LB
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 26, 2020