DAVISON Philip (P.D.) of West Haddlesey
It is with great sadness the family announce the untimely passing of Philip on the 7th August 2020, aged 66 years.
Much loved son of the late Ernest and the late Betty Davison. Brother of David, brother-in-law of Alison and uncle to Louise and Mark. Widely known as PD he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday 19th August, at 2pm at
The Church of St John the Baptist,
Chapel Haddlesey.
Due to the current pandemic, numbers are limited at the graveside and any attendees will have to pay their respects outside the Church, in accordance with social distancing requirements.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to The Church of
St John the Baptist Churchyard Fund,
may be sent to
J Punton and Sons, Funeral Directors,
1-3 Market Place, Snaith DN14 9HE
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 15, 2020