|
|
|
Drury Philip Peacefully at home on
22nd of July, aged 85 years.
A much loved husband of the late Jean, loving father to Susan, Sandra and the
late Neil, father in-law to Kevin and Andy.
A much loved grandad to
Tom, Josh, David, Ashleigh and Meg,
and great grandad to Daisy.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Nafferton on
Thursday 6th of August at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to the MS Society.
All funeral enquiries to
GM Sharp, Funeral Directors,
Cranwell Road, Driffield.
Telephone 01377 240 503.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 25, 2020