J G Fielder & Son (York)
48-50 Clarence Street
York, North Yorkshire YO31 7EW
01904 654460
Philip Heaton

Philip Heaton
HEATON Philip On September 15th at home after a difficult final illness, aged 94 years,
loving husband of Marlise,
much loved father of Alex, Anne,
Christine, Nick and Adrian,
a loving father in law, proud grandad
and great grandad.

Family funeral service to be held at
York Crematorium
Thursday September 24th at 3.00pm.
Inside seating limited to close family.
No flowers please.
Any donations to York Rotary Charities.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son
Funeral Directors, Tel 01904654460.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 19, 2020
