J G Fielder & Son (York)
48-50 Clarence Street
York, North Yorkshire YO31 7EW
01904 654460
Philip Hopwood

Philip Hopwood Notice
Hopwood Philip
(Hopwoods Coaches) Passed away peacefully on
21st October aged 88 years and 11 months at the Chocolate Works York.
Husband of 67 years to Doreen.
Dad to Mandy, Graham and Fehintola.
Father in law to Richard and Sue.
Much loved Grandad
and Great Grandad.

Private funeral and burial at
St Nicholas Church, Askham Bryan
Friday 6th November 11.30pm.
Donations if desired to Dementia U.K.

All enquiries to
J.G Fielder & Son Funeral Directors
01904 654460
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 31, 2020
