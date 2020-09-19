|
|
|
Wright Philip Retired Hull businessman and proud family man, Philip Wright, has died at the age of 76 after a two year battle with Oesophageal Cancer.
Mr Wright had been the third generation to run the Wright Group, a Hull based diverse construction and property development company founded by his grandfather Thomas Wright in 1898. He joined his father, Harold, in the business aged 18 and for 45 years presided over the diversification of the business from a small general building contractor and joinery manufacturer, to private housebuilding and out of town retail property development on a regional and national level.
Under his leadership the Company was at the forefront of the supermarket shopping revolution with the business developing around 50 stores across the country for household retailers. Locally, Mr Wright's business may best be remembered for relocating Hull Kingston Rovers rugby league club from Craven Park on Holderness Road to their current stadium at New Craven Park on Preston Road, in 1989.
This involved the business building the new stadium and a 75,000 sq ft supermarket for the Co-Op (now Morrisons) at Holderness Road.
To achieve this before the age of 45 is a testament to Mr Wright's enthusiasm and will to succeed where others might fail.
He was a man with a huge sense of duty who carried this same level of determination and drive in to every aspect of his life.
He was a keen amateur sailor and dedicated member of the Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club, where he was Commodore for four years.
In 2007, he combined his passion for sailing and bringing people together with wider travel, fulfilling a life time ambition of skippering his sailing yacht across the Atlantic Ocean in the ARC Race along with an international team.
During the race his boat intercepted a May Day call from a stricken yacht and without hesitation, Mr Wright diverted course and rescued the couple on board before continuing their own passage with the 'extra-crew'.
Whilst Philip led a full and busy life his overriding love was for his family and moreover spending quality time together.
He is survived by his widow Anne, daughter Helen, two sons, Michael and Nicholas and six grandchildren.
He was a huge character who will be sorely missed by many.
Philip's funeral will be held at East Riding Crematorium, Octon Cross Road, Driffield, YO25 3BL at 2.30pm on Wednesday 23rd September.
Family service due to current restrictions. Family flowers only.
Any donations can be made in Philip's memory to The Daisy Appeal at Castle Hill Hospital or the RNLI, via
Frank Stephenson & Son,
29 Minster Moorgate, Beverley, HU17 8HP
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 19, 2020