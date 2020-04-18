|
|
|
ORTON
Phyllis
(nee Dacre)
Passed away peacefully at home,
High Farm, Hopperton on
Thursday 9th April 2020, aged 77 years.
Dearly loved and missed wife of Harry,
sister of Fran and Ken and mother of
Robert, Carole, Peter and Susan.
Mother-in-law to Sue, Brian, Julie and David, grandma to Gemma, Thomas, Alex, James, Sophie, Katy, Laura and Ben and great grandma to Jude, Jolie, Ava, Lucas and Charlie. Also a great friend to many and Treasurer of the North Eastern
Limousin Breeders Society.
A thanksgiving and celebration of Phyllis's life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 18, 2020