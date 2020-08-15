|
|
|
Rodgers Phyllis Of Hitchin and Shepley,
died on 8th August 2020, aged 94.
Loving wife of the late Walter Rodgers
and mother of Martin, Nicholas and
Janet and a dear Grandma.
Due to present restrictions a funeral service for immediate family only will be held on Wednesday 26th August at North Herts Memorial Park at 11am.
Family flowers only.
Any donations to MHA may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/phyllisrodgers or c/o Neville Funeral Service,
96 Walworth Road, Hitchin SG4 9SU.
For further information, including a
Live Stream to the service please contact Neville Funeral Service. Tel. 01462 444910.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 15, 2020