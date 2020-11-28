|
|
|
SHARPE Rev Pip
Of Rillington.
Died peacefully after a short illness at home in The Abbey Residential Home on November 23rd 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jackie,
a much loved dad of Richard, Lucy, Cate and John and an amazing grandpa and great- grandpa to his five grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Due to the current situation, a private funeral service and cremation will take place at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon, on Monday 14th December at 11:30am. Family flowers only.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services.
Tel 01751 477766
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 28, 2020