|
|
|
SUTCLIFFE
Ralph Herbert
1922 - 2020
Passed away peacefully on
Monday 20th January 2020 at his home,
on the day of his 98th birthday.
Ralph, much loved husband of the late Joyce, dear father of Martin and the late Christopher and Jeremy, beloved grandfather and great grandfather.
Ralph will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
A service of celebration for Ralph's life will take place on Monday 3rd February 2020 at St Mary's Parish Church, Church Lane, Mirfield at 11:30 a.m.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of Yorkshire Cancer Research may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 25, 2020