GREENWOOD

Rex

Passed away in hospital

on 24th May 2020,

aged 84 years.



Beloved husband of Maureen, dear father of John and Andrew, father-in-law of Jane

and much loved grandad of George.



A private family graveside service will take place owing to the current restrictions.



Our thanks to all who cared for Rex at

Bilton Hall Nursing Home during

the last year.



All enquires please to

J.Wilson & Sons, Funeral Directors,

Boston Spa

01937 842574



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store