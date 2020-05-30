Rex Greenwood
GREENWOOD
Rex
Passed away in hospital
on 24th May 2020,
aged 84 years.

Beloved husband of Maureen, dear father of John and Andrew, father-in-law of Jane
and much loved grandad of George.

A private family graveside service will take place owing to the current restrictions.

Our thanks to all who cared for Rex at
Bilton Hall Nursing Home during
the last year.

All enquires please to
J.Wilson & Sons, Funeral Directors,
Boston Spa
01937 842574

Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tony Barker and Sons
84 High Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS23 6EA
01937 842 574
