BUTTERFIELD
Richard (Dick)
Formerly of Linghaw Farm, Bentham, died peacefully on Wednesday 1st January 2020 in the Ingleborough Nursing Home,
aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Annie, dad of Robert and Kathleen, father in law to Elaine and brother to Mary, he leaves 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Dick will be sadly missed by all family & friends.
The Funeral service will be held at St John's Church, Low Bentham, LA2 7DD on Saturday 11th January at 11.30am, followed by interment in Bentham Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for Cancer Research UK & Yorkshire Air Ambulance
which may be left at the service or
c/o B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3FX
Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 7, 2020