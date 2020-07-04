Home

GARNETT Richard Garside Peacefully, at home, on
Saturday 27th June, 2020,
Richard, aged 88 years.
The dearly beloved husband of the late Rachel, loving father of Catherine, Libby and Vicky,
and a devoted grandpa
and great-grandpa.
He will be sadly missed by all his greater family and friends.
A family funeral service has been arranged for Monday 13th of July.
Donations in memory of Richard, if so desired, may be given for the benefit of Overgate Hospice,
c/o Andrew Naylor and Family, Independent Funeral Directors, Church View, Ripponden HX6 4DB
01422-377840
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 4, 2020
