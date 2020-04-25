|
Hopkinson
Richard Garnett
(Gary)
Died peacefully on 20th April 2020 aged 89.
Devoted and beloved husband to Christine, and much-loved father to
Diana, Sally, David and Tim,
and a loving Grandpop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A gentle and caring man.
Dearly missed by all his family and friends.
A memorial service for Gary and Christine will be held later in the year.
No flowers please.
Donations may be given if desired to the Children's Charity Circle by cheque made out to The Children's Charity Circle c/o
Tim Hopkinson, The Studio, 21 Shaw Road, Heaton Moor, Stockport, Cheshire SK4 4AG.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 25, 2020