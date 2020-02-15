|
KELSEY
Richard Julian
Of Grimston, Gilling East.
Passed away peacefully in St Monica's Hospital on February 9th 2020
aged 85 years.
A much loved husband of Heather,
a dearly loved dad of Tim, James and Sally, father-in-law of Chris, Joanne, and John and a loving grandpa of Hannah,
Emily and Oliver.
Funeral Service to be held at the Church of Holy Cross, Gilling East, on Friday 21st February at 1:30pm, followed by Interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be given for the Friends of St Monica's Hospital, a plate will be provided at the Service.
All enquiries to Adam Collier Funeral Services Tel. 01439 772340
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 15, 2020