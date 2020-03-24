|
|
|
NICHOLSON
Richard
On 16th March 2020, Richard passed away peacefully at The Christie Hospital
aged 74 years. Loving husband to Lynda, dear father to Claire and Richard, stepfather to Daniel and Nicholas and a very dear grandfather to Max, Seb and Harry.
Due to current circumstances a service
for family and close friends will be held
at Nab Wood Crematorium on
Tuesday 31st March at 1.20pm.
Family flowers only but if desired donations may be made in memory of Richard to Cancer Research, a collection box will be available for this purpose.
Any enquiries please contact HH Birch Funeral Home, Shipley. Tel: 01274 583467.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 24, 2020