|
|
|
PICKERING
Richard Ambrose
Of Muston Wold Farm, Hunmanby.
Passed away peacefully at home on the
17th March, aged 95 years.
Dearly beloved Husband of the late June,
much loved Dad to Elisabeth and John and
a dear Father in law to Tom and Irene.
A loving Grandad to Christopher,
William, Thomas and Sarah.
Greatly missed and will always
be in our hearts.
A memorial service to celebrate Richard's life will be announced at a later date, when the current situation is safely over and family and friends can be together.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 26, 2020