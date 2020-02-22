|
|
|
RICHARDSON
Richard
Died peacefully at home on
Wednesday 19th February 2020,
aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of Janet,
dearly loved dad of Sue, Richard and Mary, in-laws David, Diane and Lawrence,
a much loved grandpa to all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial and celebration of Richard's life will be held at St Mary's Church, Beverley
on Friday 28th February at 2.30pm.
No flowers please,
donations much appreciated for
The British Heart Foundation
and St Mary's Church.
All enquiries to
F. Stephenson & Son,
29, Minster Moorgate, Beverley.
Tel: 881367
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 22, 2020