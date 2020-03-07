|
|
|
BULLOCK
Rispah
'Chris'
Passed away peacefully at Amarna House
on Wednesday the 4th of March,
Rispah (Chris) aged 92 years,
beloved wife of the late Arthur,
loving mum and mother in law to
Kate and David, Gran to Tracey,
Chris and Helen and Great Gran to
Josh, Oliver, Luke, Grace and Bella.
Funeral to take place on
Monday 16th March at 3.40 pm
at York Crematorium followed by a reception at York Golf Club.
Family flowers only please but
donations in lieu gratefully received
to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 7, 2020