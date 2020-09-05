|
DOWSON Rita Jeanette Peacefully in hospital after
a short illness, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of Angus, much loved Mum of Jayne, Kate and William, mum in law of Chris, Matt and Caroline and a cherished Grandma of Georgia, Charlotte,
Evie, Albert and Walter.
Private funeral service at
St Nicholas Church, North Newbald on Tuesday 8th September at 1.30pm.
A memorial service will be
announced at a later date.
Enquiries to Layton & Sons,
Tel 01430 872468
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 5, 2020