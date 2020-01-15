|
|
|
Booth Robert Passed away suddenly on 3rd January 2020, aged 80 years and of Tilts West Farm, Tilts.
Beloved husband of Wendy, a much loved dad of Rebecca and
father-in-law of Andrew.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
"Remembered always."
The funeral service will be
held on Friday 7th February at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, but donations in lieu to the British Heart Foundation and Air Ambulance would be appreciated.
Enquiries to Bramleys Funeral Services Tel: 01302 874197.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 15, 2020