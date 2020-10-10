Home

BULMER Robert Stanley On 2nd October, peacefully at home,
aged 97 years.
Formerly of Holme Wold Farm.
Dearly loved husband of the late Mavis, much loved dad of Graham and Angela,
in-laws Anne and Angus, loving grandad to Charlotte, Annabel, William, and Thomas, in-laws Harry, Steve and Chloe,
great grandad of Eleanor.
A funeral service will be held at the
East Riding Crematorium.
All enquiries to Henry Naylor Funeral Directors. Tel: 01377 252222.
Donations received in memory of Robert
will be sent to Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 10, 2020
