|
|
|
CLEMENT
Robert Wilfred
'Bob'
Of Brompton, formerly of Ebberston,
passed away peacefully on
21st February 2020 aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Audrey.
Cherished father and grandfather
and a good friend to many.
Service and burial at
St Mary's the Virgin Church, Ebberston
on Thursday 5th March at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations to the church and
St Catherine's Hospice.
Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son, 9A Station Road,
Snainton, YO13 9AP.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 29, 2020