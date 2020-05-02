Home

J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Robert Fretwell

Robert Fretwell Notice
FRETWELL
Robert Marshall
Retired farmer.
Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, following a long illness bravely borne, on 30th April 2020,
aged 78 years.

Much loved husband of Wendy, dearly loved dad of Max & Gemma and a dear granddad to Oliver & Harry.

Due to current circumstances,
a private funeral will be held followed by a
memorial service at a later date.
Donations may be made to
Winston's Wish Tel: 01242 515157
email [email protected], alternatively may be sent to
J G Fielder & Son 25 George Street, Pocklington. Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 2, 2020
