Fergus Court Funeral Services (Malton)
2 Old Maltongate
Malton, North Yorkshire YO17 7EG
01653 229021
Robert Ordidge Notice
ORDIDGE
Robert Michael

Bob, founder of Rainbow Equine Hospital, Malton.

Passed away peacefully on December 22nd. Aged 74 years.

A much loved husband of Karen, loving dad, brother, grandad and a dear friend to many.

Funeral service to take place at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Tuesday January 14th at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be given and shared between York against Cancer and Jack Berry House.

All enquiries to Fergus Court Funeral Services 01653 229021
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 4, 2020
