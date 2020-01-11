|
SAYER
Robert
Mr Robert Edgar Sayer
died peacefully on
14th December 2020 aged 101.
Devoted Husband of Eileen Mary Braley Sayer, Stepfather of Christopher and Richard Atkinson, "Grandad" of
Simon and Lucy.
Funeral to be held at the
Stonefall Crematorium Chapel, Harrogate
on Monday 20th January 2020 at 2.20 p.m.
No flowers please.
Donations if wished to Saint Michael's Hospice. Registered Charity No. 518905.
Enquiries to
W.Bowers Services
to the Bereaved
01423 770 258
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 11, 2020