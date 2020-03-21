|
|
|
COLLINSON
Roger
March 8th in hospital of Pateley Bridge, aged 48 years, Roger, much loved husband of Amanda, a dear son of Ben and the late Heather, greatly missed brother of Sharon and Christine, son in law, brother in law
and uncle.
Funeral Service at St Cuthbert's Church, family only in church but you are welcome to come and pay your respects outside church 1.30pm Thursday March 26th
followed by private interment in
Pateley Bridge Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired will be received at the service for Macmillan Cancer Support and St Cuthbert's Church or can be forwarded with all enquiries to.
Lee & Holmes Funeral Directors.
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 21, 2020