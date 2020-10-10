|
|
|
PARKER Roland John Who has died aged 95
in Vida Grange, was born and bred
in Pudsey where he lived for 90 years,
remaining very proud of his family history
and loyal to his beloved town all his life.
Roland's wife Olga predeceased 1993,
and 2 brothers Charles and
Geoffrey 2014 and 2016.
Roland will be greatly missed by his surviving sister Dorothy and 2 daughters Julia and Kate, 4 grandchildren and
2 great grandchildren
who all thought the world of him.
Roland was well known for his love of cricket and golf, in addition to playing sport he spent many hours fund raising for various charities, chiefly Martin House.
Roland was awarded an MBE
in 1997 for services to the community.
The funeral will be held at
Rawdon Crematorium on 16/10/20
at 1.30pm followed by
Pudsey St Lawrence Cricket Club.
Due to the strict regulations on gatherings,
numbers will be limited to invitation only.
Charity donations to
Martin House Children's Hospice,
[email protected]
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 10, 2020