Ron Wilson

Ron Wilson Notice
WILSON
Ron
A True North Yorkshire Country Man
Of Baxton Grange, Helmsley.
Passed away peacefully on
March 11th 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Ella, a much loved father of Robert and Stephen,
father-in-law of Helen and Sophia and
a dearly loved grandad and great grandad.
A Private Cremation will take place,
followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at
All Saint's Church, Helmsley,
on Monday 30th March at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired may be given for Yorkshire Cancer Research,
a plate will be provided at the Service.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
Tel. 01439 772340
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020
