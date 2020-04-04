Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Fretwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Fretwell

Notice Condolences

Ronald Fretwell Notice
FRETWELL
Ronald William
Of Monkham Bridge Farm, Westwoodside.

Ron passed away peacefully at home on March 26, after a long illness, aged 83 years.

Cherished husband of Sheila, father of John, Tracey and Stephen, and father-in-law of Joanne and Ian. Proud grandad of James, Andrew, Rosemary, Isobel, Joseph and Harrison, and great grandad of William and Charlotte. Also a good friend to many.

Following a private family cremation,
a celebration of Ron's life will take place
at a later date, when family and friends
can be together.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -