|
|
|
FRETWELL
Ronald William
Of Monkham Bridge Farm, Westwoodside.
Ron passed away peacefully at home on March 26, after a long illness, aged 83 years.
Cherished husband of Sheila, father of John, Tracey and Stephen, and father-in-law of Joanne and Ian. Proud grandad of James, Andrew, Rosemary, Isobel, Joseph and Harrison, and great grandad of William and Charlotte. Also a good friend to many.
Following a private family cremation,
a celebration of Ron's life will take place
at a later date, when family and friends
can be together.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 4, 2020