Ronald Hesselden Notice
Ronald B. Hesselden
Co Founder of Holset Engineering Co. Huddersfield
25.12.1922 - 27.03.2020
Passed away peacefully at his home in Huddersfield, aged 97 years.
After a long and full life.
The beloved husband of the late Una,
much loved father of Paul and the late Ann, a dear father in law of Anne and Jack. Inspirational and treasured grandad of
Helen, Nicola, Katy and Gillian.
Loving great grandad of Jazlyn,
Jake, Zenya, Alfie and Isla.
The direct cremation will take place
on Thursday April 16th at 9am.
No mourners in attendance due
to the current health crisis.
A celebration of his life will
take place at a later date.
All enquiries to
Highfield Funeral Service
Tel: 01484 428243
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 11, 2020
